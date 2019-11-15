All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

491 Bolton Road Northwest

491 Bolton Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

491 Bolton Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move-in ready to this cozy 4 BR, 2 BA one level fantastic Fairlane Heights property. Home features gleaming hardwood floors and rear sunny deck for relaxing! ***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Fairburn Heights
High school: Frederick Douglass High School
Middle school: Harper-archer Middle School
Elementary school: G.a. Towns Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1950

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Bolton Road Northwest have any available units?
491 Bolton Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 491 Bolton Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
491 Bolton Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Bolton Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 491 Bolton Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 491 Bolton Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 491 Bolton Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 491 Bolton Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 Bolton Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Bolton Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 491 Bolton Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 491 Bolton Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 491 Bolton Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 491 Bolton Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 Bolton Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 491 Bolton Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 491 Bolton Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
