4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest

4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Raised ranch with finished basement and bathroom. 4 sides brick! Kitchen is large & offers ample cabinet/counter space & large, sunny breakfast area. Very private backyard, porch, & patio! Within minutes of Camp Creek Marketplace. The application fee is $50 per adult. Atlanta Housing Vouchers welcomed.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest have any available units?
4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest offer parking?
No, 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

