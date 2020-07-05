4685 Greenleaf Circle Southwest

Amenities
Raised ranch with finished basement and bathroom. 4 sides brick! Kitchen is large & offers ample cabinet/counter space & large, sunny breakfast area. Very private backyard, porch, & patio! Within minutes of Camp Creek Marketplace. The application fee is $50 per adult. Atlanta Housing Vouchers welcomed.
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.