450 Cherokee Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Partially furnished Amazing 1920 home in the Heart of Grant Park! Original heart pine floors, multiple fireplaces, original details and an amazing $100k renovated kitchen! Chef's kitchen with Carrera Marble and commercial grade appliances. Large landscaped backyard with screened porch and deck with additional sun deck. Huge dining room with custom table and chairs. Front office or 4th bedroom. Custom paint throughout. Walk to Dakota Blue, Grant Central, Six Feet, Ria's and the Larkin! This home is the best home available for lease in Grant Park.