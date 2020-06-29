All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:41 AM

45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203

45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Centennial Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Resort-style living in the heart of downtown Atlanta! Super walkable location w/amazing amenities. Enjoy hotel services including 24 hr in-room dining, valet parking, pool, fitness center, Bliss Spa, & 24 hr concierge. Floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful views of downtown. Walk to CNN Center, Centennial Park, & GA Tech. Open concept with dark hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, Master on main w/ spa-like bath, w/ dual steam shower, and dual balconies. Furnished option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 have any available units?
45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 have?
Some of 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 currently offering any rent specials?
45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 pet-friendly?
No, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 offer parking?
Yes, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 offers parking.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 have a pool?
Yes, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 has a pool.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 have accessible units?
No, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203 has units with dishwashers.

