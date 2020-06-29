45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW 2203

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub valet service

Resort-style living in the heart of downtown Atlanta! Super walkable location w/amazing amenities. Enjoy hotel services including 24 hr in-room dining, valet parking, pool, fitness center, Bliss Spa, & 24 hr concierge. Floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful views of downtown. Walk to CNN Center, Centennial Park, & GA Tech. Open concept with dark hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, Master on main w/ spa-like bath, w/ dual steam shower, and dual balconies. Furnished option available.