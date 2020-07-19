All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest

4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Elmco Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable bungalow with new carpet and paint. Features hardwood floors and a bright open floor plan. This home is perfect for entertaining. It has a large, level wooded lot with a private backyard. Convenient to shopping and entertainment.

Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55.00 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195.00
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest have any available units?
4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
