4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable bungalow with new carpet and paint. Features hardwood floors and a bright open floor plan. This home is perfect for entertaining. It has a large, level wooded lot with a private backyard. Convenient to shopping and entertainment.



Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee $55.00 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195.00

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.