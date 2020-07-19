4340 Wallace Avenue Southwest

Amenities
Adorable bungalow with new carpet and paint. Features hardwood floors and a bright open floor plan. This home is perfect for entertaining. It has a large, level wooded lot with a private backyard. Convenient to shopping and entertainment.
Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55.00 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195.00
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.