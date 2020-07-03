425 Chapel Street SW 1104

Amenities

Modern Loft near CNN Center, Centennial Park, Philips & Aquarium!!! - Looking for an affordable, modern space with the convenience of being close to everything?? YOU JUST FOUND IT!



Steps from the CNN Center, Centennial Park, Philips Arena, Aquarium, shopping, dining, MARTA and highways. Stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors, spacious and modern! Gated community with 1 assigned parking space (no additional parking) dog park, pool & fitness center. All electric.



Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



(RLNE3005892)