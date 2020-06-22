Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4049 Princeton Lakes Way Available 02/01/20 - COMING SOON!



Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome! Features include a cozy fireplace in the living room, dark wood laminate floors throughout the kitchen and living area with carpet in the bedrooms, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stylish backsplash! Great located close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment!



Furniture shown in photos is NOT included.



Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5462917)