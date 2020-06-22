All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4049 Princeton Lakes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4049 Princeton Lakes Way
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

4049 Princeton Lakes Way

4049 Princeton Lakes Way SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Princeton Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4049 Princeton Lakes Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4049 Princeton Lakes Way Available 02/01/20 - COMING SOON!

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome! Features include a cozy fireplace in the living room, dark wood laminate floors throughout the kitchen and living area with carpet in the bedrooms, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stylish backsplash! Great located close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment!

Furniture shown in photos is NOT included.

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have any available units?
4049 Princeton Lakes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have?
Some of 4049 Princeton Lakes Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Princeton Lakes Way currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Princeton Lakes Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Princeton Lakes Way pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way offer parking?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way does not offer parking.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have a pool?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have accessible units?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus