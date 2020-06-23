400 West Peachtree Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly valet service yoga

The absolute BEST of City Living! Modern 2 Bed/2 Bath high floor Condo corner unit in the Heart of Atlanta with Views from EVERY Room! Located on the 31st Floor - Beautiful Hardwoods in Foyer, Kitchen & Great Room! Open Floorplan - Modern Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & SS Appliances Overlooks Spacious Great Room with Wall of Windows! Amazing Patio w/views of Atlanta’s skyline, Georgia Aquarium & the New Mercedes Benz Stadium! You'll Love Entertaining Here! BDRMS are LARGE w/ Private Full Baths and California Closets! 2 assigned parking spots near elevators. Great Amenities - 24/7 Security/Concierge, Workout Facility w/yoga room, Clubroom, Theatre, Business Center, Olympic-sized swimming Pool, Restaurants, and valet! Marta is literally downstairs! A must see!!