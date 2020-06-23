400 West Peachtree Street Northwest

Amenities
The absolute BEST of City Living! Modern 2 Bed/2 Bath high floor Condo corner unit in the Heart of Atlanta with Views from EVERY Room! Located on the 31st Floor - Beautiful Hardwoods in Foyer, Kitchen & Great Room! Open Floorplan - Modern Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & SS Appliances Overlooks Spacious Great Room with Wall of Windows! Amazing Patio w/views of Atlanta’s skyline, Georgia Aquarium & the New Mercedes Benz Stadium! You'll Love Entertaining Here! BDRMS are LARGE w/ Private Full Baths and California Closets! 2 assigned parking spots near elevators. Great Amenities - 24/7 Security/Concierge, Workout Facility w/yoga room, Clubroom, Theatre, Business Center, Olympic-sized swimming Pool, Restaurants, and valet! Marta is literally downstairs! A must see!!