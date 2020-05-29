396 Allendale Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic setting on large wooded lot. Living room with 10' ceilings, decorative fireplace, heart pine floors, and 2 piece crown. Separate dining room with sets of french doors to side deck. Updated kitchen w/white cabinets, granite tops, country sink w/bronze faucet, and desk station. Family room w/decorative fireplace and french doors to deck. Master bedroom on main floor with 2 closets and french doors to deck. Master bath w/jetted tub, separate shower, and 2 pedestal sinks. In-law suite on terrace level with full kitchen. House across from East Lake Country Club.