All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 396 Allendale Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
396 Allendale Drive SE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

396 Allendale Drive SE

396 Allendale Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

396 Allendale Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic setting on large wooded lot. Living room with 10' ceilings, decorative fireplace, heart pine floors, and 2 piece crown. Separate dining room with sets of french doors to side deck. Updated kitchen w/white cabinets, granite tops, country sink w/bronze faucet, and desk station. Family room w/decorative fireplace and french doors to deck. Master bedroom on main floor with 2 closets and french doors to deck. Master bath w/jetted tub, separate shower, and 2 pedestal sinks. In-law suite on terrace level with full kitchen. House across from East Lake Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Allendale Drive SE have any available units?
396 Allendale Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 Allendale Drive SE have?
Some of 396 Allendale Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Allendale Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
396 Allendale Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Allendale Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 396 Allendale Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 396 Allendale Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 396 Allendale Drive SE offers parking.
Does 396 Allendale Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 Allendale Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Allendale Drive SE have a pool?
No, 396 Allendale Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 396 Allendale Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 396 Allendale Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Allendale Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 Allendale Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus