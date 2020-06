Amenities

Fabulous location! Enjoy this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in the heart of Midtown. Step out onto the balcony overlooking the pool from either your bedroom or the living room! Separate dining area, large open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters with stainless appliances. Main living space has hardwoods and bedrooms are carpeted. Bathroom has double sinks, a tub and stand alone shower. Separate laundry space too! This condo has it all!