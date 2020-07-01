All apartments in Atlanta
384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119
384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119

384 Ralph McGill Blvd NE · No Longer Available
Location

384 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
A gem in the heart of the city! Modern and very spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo which features big windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and nice dark granite countertops is in the most pristine condition and in a great location.

Inman park, Downtown, Midtown, Ponce City Market, easy access to I-85, and more are just a few benefits that come with living in Central City.

Building Amenities: Gated covered parking and free street parking, newly renovated swimming pool, club house, fitness center, and concierge.

RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES such as water, sewer, trash, gas, cable and high speed internet. GA power not included.
Newly installed ceiling fans in bedrooms and drop lights over kitchen counter. Washer/Dryer included.

Pet fees may apply.

Don't wait come out and view this amazing space for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 have any available units?
384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 have?
Some of 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 currently offering any rent specials?
384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 is pet friendly.
Does 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 offer parking?
Yes, 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 offers parking.
Does 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 have a pool?
Yes, 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 has a pool.
Does 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 have accessible units?
No, 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119 has units with dishwashers.

