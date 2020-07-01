384 Ralph McGill Boulevard 119

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

A gem in the heart of the city! Modern and very spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo which features big windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and nice dark granite countertops is in the most pristine condition and in a great location.



Inman park, Downtown, Midtown, Ponce City Market, easy access to I-85, and more are just a few benefits that come with living in Central City.



Building Amenities: Gated covered parking and free street parking, newly renovated swimming pool, club house, fitness center, and concierge.



RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES such as water, sewer, trash, gas, cable and high speed internet. GA power not included.

Newly installed ceiling fans in bedrooms and drop lights over kitchen counter. Washer/Dryer included.



Pet fees may apply.



Don't wait come out and view this amazing space for yourself!