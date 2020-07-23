All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 379 Calhoun St. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
379 Calhoun St. NW
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:53 AM

379 Calhoun St. NW

379 Calhoun Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

379 Calhoun Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
------------------------ Pre Lease AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------

Bungalow ranch home 3 bed 1 bath in midtown Atlanta off of 10th Street. One block from the GA TECH campus! House has a spacious sunroom and three bedrooms, living room, dining room. Perfect for roommates who work, live, or study at the Universities or Couples and Singles professionals. All appliances included: gas stove, stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Nice yard with direct access to Home Park's park. In the heart of Atlantic Station, Midtown, Downtown, and minutes from the Airport.
Park in your own driveway!
Spacious one level home: 3 bed 1 bath in midtown, with sunroom leading to front yard, nicely painted walls, gas stove in kitchen, washer and dryer,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Calhoun St. NW have any available units?
379 Calhoun St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 379 Calhoun St. NW have?
Some of 379 Calhoun St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Calhoun St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
379 Calhoun St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Calhoun St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 Calhoun St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 379 Calhoun St. NW offer parking?
No, 379 Calhoun St. NW does not offer parking.
Does 379 Calhoun St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 379 Calhoun St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Calhoun St. NW have a pool?
No, 379 Calhoun St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 379 Calhoun St. NW have accessible units?
No, 379 Calhoun St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Calhoun St. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 379 Calhoun St. NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus