379 Calhoun St. NW

Bungalow ranch home 3 bed 1 bath in midtown Atlanta off of 10th Street. One block from the GA TECH campus! House has a spacious sunroom and three bedrooms, living room, dining room. Perfect for roommates who work, live, or study at the Universities or Couples and Singles professionals. All appliances included: gas stove, stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

Nice yard with direct access to Home Park's park. In the heart of Atlantic Station, Midtown, Downtown, and minutes from the Airport.

Park in your own driveway!

Spacious one level home: 3 bed 1 bath in midtown, with sunroom leading to front yard, nicely painted walls, gas stove in kitchen, washer and dryer,