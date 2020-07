Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Excellent location in Brookhaven only a few blocks from Lenox Square and Phipps. Crdeit requested by landlord. Living Room & Dining Room have a wall of windows that look out to large, private back yard. Two extra parking spaces- Small Storage Closet at carport. Partially fenced. Must have appointment- 24-hour notice.