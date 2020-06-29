All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

3731 Hill Acres Road SW

3731 Hill Acres Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3731 Hill Acres Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Special - 200.00 off First Month - Best of Show, One of our Blue Ribbon Wiinners! 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths - HUGEEEEE Basement - Here it is. One of our Blue Ribbon Winners! This lovely home is a winner from the front door through to the basement. There are hardwood floors through out and vinyl in the kitchen. This kitchen is efficient and includes a dishwasher. We will provide a stainless steel refrigerator and a stove. You provide the winning recipes that can be enjoyed in your dining room or on your deck overlooking the huge backyard! Here you're a winner again with the lovely backyard view. Not far from 285 or 166, just off of Fairburn Rd, Melvin Dr. Park is close along with schools and shopping.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1033041?source=marketing

Win, yet again, with our Pet Policy. That's right! We love pets and have no breed or size restrictions. So if you love pets too, we are a good match. Please ask about our policy.

Or for more info contact Shay Crawford by text or phone at 404-662-1191, a leasing agent with Cordia Management.

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1288.00 your take home pay must be $3,864.00)
6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500
9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.

$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

(RLNE3361183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 Hill Acres Road SW have any available units?
3731 Hill Acres Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 Hill Acres Road SW have?
Some of 3731 Hill Acres Road SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 Hill Acres Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Hill Acres Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Hill Acres Road SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 Hill Acres Road SW is pet friendly.
Does 3731 Hill Acres Road SW offer parking?
No, 3731 Hill Acres Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 3731 Hill Acres Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 Hill Acres Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Hill Acres Road SW have a pool?
No, 3731 Hill Acres Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Hill Acres Road SW have accessible units?
No, 3731 Hill Acres Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Hill Acres Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 Hill Acres Road SW has units with dishwashers.
