3731 Hill Acres Road SW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Special - 200.00 off First Month - Best of Show, One of our Blue Ribbon Wiinners! 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths - HUGEEEEE Basement - Here it is. One of our Blue Ribbon Winners! This lovely home is a winner from the front door through to the basement. There are hardwood floors through out and vinyl in the kitchen. This kitchen is efficient and includes a dishwasher. We will provide a stainless steel refrigerator and a stove. You provide the winning recipes that can be enjoyed in your dining room or on your deck overlooking the huge backyard! Here you're a winner again with the lovely backyard view. Not far from 285 or 166, just off of Fairburn Rd, Melvin Dr. Park is close along with schools and shopping.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1033041?source=marketing



Win, yet again, with our Pet Policy. That's right! We love pets and have no breed or size restrictions. So if you love pets too, we are a good match. Please ask about our policy.



Or for more info contact Shay Crawford by text or phone at 404-662-1191, a leasing agent with Cordia Management.



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1288.00 your take home pay must be $3,864.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500

9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



(RLNE3361183)