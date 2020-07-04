3699 Castlegate Drive

Amenities
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home w/ Basement - Buckhead - Completely update floor plane home in Kingswood Subdivision.
Great sized rooms and hardwoods throughout.
High end kitchen appliances and Quartz countertops
Butlers pantry with wine cooler.
Master suite on main with huge walk-in closet.
French door from living room opens to outside deck.
Private rear patio and deck are very peaceful, nature environment.
Finish daylight basement with separate living area. Living room opens to backyard.
Additional two bathrooms and one bathroom in lower level.
Centralized location to downtown, Mid-town, Lenox Mall, airport, etc...
Nearby Schools:
Jackson Elementary
Sutton Middle
North Atlanta High
Please call 404-468-2815 for showing schedule with our agent.
Minimum year lease: 2
Please call 4044682815 for appointment only. Owner will need 30 days to move, once tenant is approved.
Ask about potential Lease to Purchase option!
Required $50,000 down, it will go toward the purchase of the home.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
For more information: 4044682815
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
(RLNE5336347)