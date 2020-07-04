3699 Castlegate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious 6 Bedroom Home w/ Basement - Buckhead - Completely update floor plane home in Kingswood Subdivision.

Great sized rooms and hardwoods throughout.

High end kitchen appliances and Quartz countertops

Butlers pantry with wine cooler.

Master suite on main with huge walk-in closet.

French door from living room opens to outside deck.

Private rear patio and deck are very peaceful, nature environment.

Finish daylight basement with separate living area. Living room opens to backyard.

Additional two bathrooms and one bathroom in lower level.

Centralized location to downtown, Mid-town, Lenox Mall, airport, etc...



Nearby Schools:

Jackson Elementary

Sutton Middle

North Atlanta High



Please call 404-468-2815 for showing schedule with our agent.

Minimum year lease: 2



Please call 4044682815 for appointment only. Owner will need 30 days to move, once tenant is approved.

Ask about potential Lease to Purchase option!

Required $50,000 down, it will go toward the purchase of the home.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



For more information: 4044682815

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com



(RLNE5336347)