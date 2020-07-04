All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3699 Castlegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3699 Castlegate Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3699 Castlegate Drive

3699 Castlegate Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3699 Castlegate Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Kingswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home w/ Basement - Buckhead - Completely update floor plane home in Kingswood Subdivision.
Great sized rooms and hardwoods throughout.
High end kitchen appliances and Quartz countertops
Butlers pantry with wine cooler.
Master suite on main with huge walk-in closet.
French door from living room opens to outside deck.
Private rear patio and deck are very peaceful, nature environment.
Finish daylight basement with separate living area. Living room opens to backyard.
Additional two bathrooms and one bathroom in lower level.
Centralized location to downtown, Mid-town, Lenox Mall, airport, etc...

Nearby Schools:
Jackson Elementary
Sutton Middle
North Atlanta High

Please call 404-468-2815 for showing schedule with our agent.
Minimum year lease: 2

Please call 4044682815 for appointment only. Owner will need 30 days to move, once tenant is approved.
Ask about potential Lease to Purchase option!
Required $50,000 down, it will go toward the purchase of the home.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

For more information: 4044682815
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

(RLNE5336347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3699 Castlegate Drive have any available units?
3699 Castlegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3699 Castlegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3699 Castlegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3699 Castlegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3699 Castlegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3699 Castlegate Drive offer parking?
No, 3699 Castlegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3699 Castlegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3699 Castlegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3699 Castlegate Drive have a pool?
No, 3699 Castlegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3699 Castlegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3699 Castlegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3699 Castlegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3699 Castlegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3699 Castlegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3699 Castlegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus