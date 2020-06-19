All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3680 Crosby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3680 Crosby Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3680 Crosby Drive

3680 Crosby Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3680 Crosby Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 Crosby Drive have any available units?
3680 Crosby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3680 Crosby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3680 Crosby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 Crosby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3680 Crosby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3680 Crosby Drive offer parking?
No, 3680 Crosby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3680 Crosby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3680 Crosby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 Crosby Drive have a pool?
No, 3680 Crosby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3680 Crosby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3680 Crosby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 Crosby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3680 Crosby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3680 Crosby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3680 Crosby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus