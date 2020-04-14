3630 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool concierge hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge parking pool hot tub valet service

Ritz-Carlton Residences Buckhead - Breathtaking City, Sunset And Sparkling Evening Buckhead Views From This 29th Floor Unit! This Unit Has An Extraordinary 216' Terrace Facing The City + A Den/Office. Experience True Luxury Condominium Living With Amenities Beyond Compare: Year-round Outdoor Heated Saline Swimming Pool & Spa. Never Park Your Own Car - Valet Parking Around The Clock... And Ritz Carlton Concierge Staff & Porter Service. 3 Restaurants In The Bldg, Plus Viking Kitchen, Carrera Marble Baths, Electric Window Shades, 2 Parking Spots & Storage Unit!