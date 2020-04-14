All apartments in Atlanta
3630 Peachtree Road NE
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:10 PM

3630 Peachtree Road NE

3630 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
concierge
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Ritz-Carlton Residences Buckhead - Breathtaking City, Sunset And Sparkling Evening Buckhead Views From This 29th Floor Unit! This Unit Has An Extraordinary 216' Terrace Facing The City + A Den/Office. Experience True Luxury Condominium Living With Amenities Beyond Compare: Year-round Outdoor Heated Saline Swimming Pool & Spa. Never Park Your Own Car - Valet Parking Around The Clock... And Ritz Carlton Concierge Staff & Porter Service. 3 Restaurants In The Bldg, Plus Viking Kitchen, Carrera Marble Baths, Electric Window Shades, 2 Parking Spots & Storage Unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3630 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3630 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3630 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3630 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 3630 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3630 Peachtree Road NE has a pool.
Does 3630 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3630 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Peachtree Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
