Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace

Location! Location! Location! Rarely seen on the market for rent! One of the few units with an elevator in the highly sought after gated Brownstones at Habersham town houses. Elevator to all three levels. An oversized living room with a fireplace and access to the patio, a chef's kitchen with Wolf appliances, and separate dining room. Large master bedroom and closet. The other two bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Two-car garage.