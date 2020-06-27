Rent Calculator
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 20
3562 Meadowridge Dr SW
3562 Meadowridge Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3562 Meadowridge Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Brentwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3BD 1.5BTH -
(RLNE4188214)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW have any available units?
3562 Meadowridge Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Meadowridge Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW offer parking?
No, 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3562 Meadowridge Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
