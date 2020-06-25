All apartments in Atlanta
349 Irwin Street NE

349 Irwin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

349 Irwin Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Sweet Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Skyline View -- Walk to Krog Street Market & Beltline - Spectacular city views from front and back porch!

FOR 3-D TOUR go to: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3aQZMjJCnjG

Short Walk to:

- Krog Street Market
- Beltline
- Georgia State University,
- Atlanta Streetcar (service to Centinneal Park, State Farm Arena, All of Downtown)
- Inman Park Entertainment
- Edgewood Shops and Restaurants

Loads of light - great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout.

- 5 bedrooms (two upstairs, three downstairs)
- 3 bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms
- Bathrooms feature granite, stone and subway tile - all brand new
- Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, two pantries and gas downdraft stove
- Kitchen features huge picture window overlooking back yard and pendant lights
- Large dining room with chandelier
- Large living room with decorative fireplace
- High-end washer and dryer and laundry cupboard
- Outdoor entertaining space includes front porch, back deck and patio
- Off-street parking for up to 4 cars - rare find in this neighborhood!
- Tons of storage space (closets and basement)

Next Showing - Visit www.YourIntownHome.com and go to the Open House Calendar to see the next showing time for this property. You can click on "Our Listings" to see all of our available properties.

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

Non-smoking.

Trash pick-up included in rent

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4919278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Irwin Street NE have any available units?
349 Irwin Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 Irwin Street NE have?
Some of 349 Irwin Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Irwin Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
349 Irwin Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Irwin Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Irwin Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 349 Irwin Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 349 Irwin Street NE offers parking.
Does 349 Irwin Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 Irwin Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Irwin Street NE have a pool?
No, 349 Irwin Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 349 Irwin Street NE have accessible units?
No, 349 Irwin Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Irwin Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Irwin Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
