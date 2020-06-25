349 Irwin Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Skyline View -- Walk to Krog Street Market & Beltline - Spectacular city views from front and back porch!



FOR 3-D TOUR go to: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3aQZMjJCnjG



Short Walk to:



- Krog Street Market

- Beltline

- Georgia State University,

- Atlanta Streetcar (service to Centinneal Park, State Farm Arena, All of Downtown)

- Inman Park Entertainment

- Edgewood Shops and Restaurants



Loads of light - great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout.



- 5 bedrooms (two upstairs, three downstairs)

- 3 bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms

- Bathrooms feature granite, stone and subway tile - all brand new

- Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, two pantries and gas downdraft stove

- Kitchen features huge picture window overlooking back yard and pendant lights

- Large dining room with chandelier

- Large living room with decorative fireplace

- High-end washer and dryer and laundry cupboard

- Outdoor entertaining space includes front porch, back deck and patio

- Off-street parking for up to 4 cars - rare find in this neighborhood!

- Tons of storage space (closets and basement)



Next Showing - Visit www.YourIntownHome.com and go to the Open House Calendar to see the next showing time for this property. You can click on "Our Listings" to see all of our available properties.



Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.



Non-smoking.



Trash pick-up included in rent



Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE4919278)