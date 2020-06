Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Fall in love with this 3BR 1.5BA ranch home with a converted garage for extra room! Enjoy the spacious living room, cozy kitchen with appliances and breakfast/dining eat-in area. Get comfortable with 3 nice sized bedrooms that include a master bedroom with its own private bathroom. A rear deck provides outdoor space for easy entertaining gatherings. The large level backyard is perfect for relaxation. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Benjamin E. Mays High School

Middle School: Young Middle School

Elementary School: L.P. Miles Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.