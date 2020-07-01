3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home with newly renovated large master bathroom in the heart of Buckhead. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached private sitting room/office holding 2 additional closets. Master bathroom with granite double vanity, lots of cabinets, carrara tile walk-in shower & large linen closet. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Butler's pantry for additional storage and a breakfast seating area. Separate spacious dining room. Large front living room with decorative fireplace. Charm throughout this home with stained glass windows