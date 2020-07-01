All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE

3263 West Shadowlawn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3263 West Shadowlawn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home with newly renovated large master bathroom in the heart of Buckhead. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached private sitting room/office holding 2 additional closets. Master bathroom with granite double vanity, lots of cabinets, carrara tile walk-in shower & large linen closet. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Butler's pantry for additional storage and a breakfast seating area. Separate spacious dining room. Large front living room with decorative fireplace. Charm throughout this home with stained glass windows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have any available units?
3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have?
Some of 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

