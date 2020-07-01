3263 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE

Amenities
Beautiful home with newly renovated large master bathroom in the heart of Buckhead. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached private sitting room/office holding 2 additional closets. Master bathroom with granite double vanity, lots of cabinets, carrara tile walk-in shower & large linen closet. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Butler's pantry for additional storage and a breakfast seating area. Separate spacious dining room. Large front living room with decorative fireplace. Charm throughout this home with stained glass windows