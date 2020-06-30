All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3230 Cushman Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3230 Cushman Circle
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

3230 Cushman Circle

3230 Cushman Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3230 Cushman Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53ac34b02c ---- HIDDEN PINES of Atlanta... Newly Renovated ALL Electric Apartments. Water is included. This gated 2 BR community, is located near I-20 and I-285. It is only minutes from downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield, dining, shopping and entertainment. This is a new apartment. It features a new kitchen, large bed rooms, spacious closets, modern bath room and all new flooring . Hidden Pines of Atlanta is located on the MARTA bus line, and 4 minutes away from the MARTA train station. It also has courtesy patrol. Qualifying can be simple as checking your credit, employment and background. You must net 2.5 times the rent. Its that simple. No recent evictions or bankruptcies. Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. *Please call 770-431-4633 to confirm your viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Cushman Circle have any available units?
3230 Cushman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3230 Cushman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Cushman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Cushman Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Cushman Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3230 Cushman Circle offer parking?
No, 3230 Cushman Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3230 Cushman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Cushman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Cushman Circle have a pool?
No, 3230 Cushman Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Cushman Circle have accessible units?
No, 3230 Cushman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Cushman Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 Cushman Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Cushman Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3230 Cushman Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus