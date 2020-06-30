3230 Cushman Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53ac34b02c ---- HIDDEN PINES of Atlanta... Newly Renovated ALL Electric Apartments. Water is included. This gated 2 BR community, is located near I-20 and I-285. It is only minutes from downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield, dining, shopping and entertainment. This is a new apartment. It features a new kitchen, large bed rooms, spacious closets, modern bath room and all new flooring . Hidden Pines of Atlanta is located on the MARTA bus line, and 4 minutes away from the MARTA train station. It also has courtesy patrol. Qualifying can be simple as checking your credit, employment and background. You must net 2.5 times the rent. Its that simple. No recent evictions or bankruptcies. Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. *Please call 770-431-4633 to confirm your viewing.