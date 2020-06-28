All apartments in Atlanta
319 Saint Paul Avenue SE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

319 Saint Paul Avenue SE

319 St Paul Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

319 St Paul Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is an incredible beauty in an incredible location. This Victorian in Grant Park features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwoods throughout, a sunfilled mastersuite w a large walk-in closet and beautifully renovated bathroom, amazing porches, period touches such as stained glass, the original light fixtures, gorgeous original finishes and more. It is 3 blocks to the park in a super convenient quiet location. Rental will be professional managed including yard maintenance and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE have any available units?
319 Saint Paul Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE have?
Some of 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
319 Saint Paul Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Saint Paul Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
