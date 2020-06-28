319 Saint Paul Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This home is an incredible beauty in an incredible location. This Victorian in Grant Park features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwoods throughout, a sunfilled mastersuite w a large walk-in closet and beautifully renovated bathroom, amazing porches, period touches such as stained glass, the original light fixtures, gorgeous original finishes and more. It is 3 blocks to the park in a super convenient quiet location. Rental will be professional managed including yard maintenance and pest control.