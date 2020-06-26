316 9th Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Stunning & SPACIOUS 4/3 Craftsman for rent a block away from Piedmont Park. This charming home is brimming w/ character & has past award-winning features, tons of original details, soaring ceilings, huge backyard w/ open & screened-in porch, plus outdoor kitchenette. The home has been freshly painted & has brand new carpets installed throughout the upstairs & boasts huge bedrooms, custom walk-in closets & tons of additional flex space! Steps away from the Beltline, shopping, fantastic public schools, & so much more! Owner requires 12-24 month lease. No roommates please.