Atlanta, GA
316 9th Street NE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

316 9th Street NE

316 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

316 9th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Stunning & SPACIOUS 4/3 Craftsman for rent a block away from Piedmont Park. This charming home is brimming w/ character & has past award-winning features, tons of original details, soaring ceilings, huge backyard w/ open & screened-in porch, plus outdoor kitchenette. The home has been freshly painted & has brand new carpets installed throughout the upstairs & boasts huge bedrooms, custom walk-in closets & tons of additional flex space! Steps away from the Beltline, shopping, fantastic public schools, & so much more! Owner requires 12-24 month lease. No roommates please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 9th Street NE have any available units?
316 9th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 316 9th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
316 9th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 9th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 316 9th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 316 9th Street NE offer parking?
No, 316 9th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 316 9th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 9th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 9th Street NE have a pool?
No, 316 9th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 316 9th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 316 9th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 9th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 9th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 9th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 9th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
