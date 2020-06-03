All apartments in Atlanta
300 Peachtree St

300 West Peachtree Street Northwest · (201) 845-7300
Location

300 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Centennial Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is a uniquely designed 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a king bed and a sleep sofa that sleeps 2.

The unit includes most simple needs including towels, basic toiletries and kitchen items. As I mentioned I am right upstairs in the instance you need anything specific.

Guests will have access to the entire space, internet wi/fi, home audio system, community washer/dryer, along with balcony spaces with beautiful views of downtown.

Keep in mind that this unit does not have an assigned parking space. Paid parking is usually available right below the building (The rate will fluctuate during special events taking place downtown)

Being located in the center of downtown Atlanta we often host special events, prices are liable to change for these events.

This building is historic and was built in the 60s, so there are some quirks associated with the property and the biggest one is during the change of seasons the HVAC will only blow warm or cold air depending on what the central building heating/cooling is set for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Peachtree St have any available units?
300 Peachtree St has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Peachtree St have?
Some of 300 Peachtree St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
300 Peachtree St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Peachtree St pet-friendly?
No, 300 Peachtree St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 300 Peachtree St offer parking?
Yes, 300 Peachtree St does offer parking.
Does 300 Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Peachtree St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Peachtree St have a pool?
No, 300 Peachtree St does not have a pool.
Does 300 Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 300 Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Peachtree St does not have units with dishwashers.
