300 Peachtree St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a uniquely designed 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a king bed and a sleep sofa that sleeps 2.



The unit includes most simple needs including towels, basic toiletries and kitchen items. As I mentioned I am right upstairs in the instance you need anything specific.



Guests will have access to the entire space, internet wi/fi, home audio system, community washer/dryer, along with balcony spaces with beautiful views of downtown.



Keep in mind that this unit does not have an assigned parking space. Paid parking is usually available right below the building (The rate will fluctuate during special events taking place downtown)



Being located in the center of downtown Atlanta we often host special events, prices are liable to change for these events.



This building is historic and was built in the 60s, so there are some quirks associated with the property and the biggest one is during the change of seasons the HVAC will only blow warm or cold air depending on what the central building heating/cooling is set for.