3 Queen Victoria Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities courtyard pool

Fantastic townhome in a perfect gem of a community in North Buckhead! Relax in the neighborhood pool. Walk to Chastain Park, Starbucks, shops & restaurants. Updates include recent paint, granite counter tops, recent carpet & new ceiling fans. Oversized, tiled, fireside family room. Separate dining room. Spacious master has 3 closets - 1 walk-in. Large secondary bedrooms. Tile baths. French doors from the kitchen and dining room lead to the expansive, tiled courtyard - perfect for entertaining! Nestled in the back of the gated community. Ready for occupancy on June 7th.