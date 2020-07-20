All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3 Queen Victoria Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3 Queen Victoria Place NE
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

3 Queen Victoria Place NE

3 Queen Victoria Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3 Queen Victoria Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Fantastic townhome in a perfect gem of a community in North Buckhead! Relax in the neighborhood pool. Walk to Chastain Park, Starbucks, shops & restaurants. Updates include recent paint, granite counter tops, recent carpet & new ceiling fans. Oversized, tiled, fireside family room. Separate dining room. Spacious master has 3 closets - 1 walk-in. Large secondary bedrooms. Tile baths. French doors from the kitchen and dining room lead to the expansive, tiled courtyard - perfect for entertaining! Nestled in the back of the gated community. Ready for occupancy on June 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Queen Victoria Place NE have any available units?
3 Queen Victoria Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Queen Victoria Place NE have?
Some of 3 Queen Victoria Place NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Queen Victoria Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
3 Queen Victoria Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Queen Victoria Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 3 Queen Victoria Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3 Queen Victoria Place NE offer parking?
No, 3 Queen Victoria Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 3 Queen Victoria Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Queen Victoria Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Queen Victoria Place NE have a pool?
Yes, 3 Queen Victoria Place NE has a pool.
Does 3 Queen Victoria Place NE have accessible units?
No, 3 Queen Victoria Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Queen Victoria Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Queen Victoria Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus