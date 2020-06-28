2972 1st Ave SW

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE 10/26/19 @ 11:30-12:00!!!! BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!
* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops and Extra Overhead Cupboards
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* New Hardwood Floors
* New Carpet to the Bedrooms
* Secluded Nice Yard With Lush Green Backdrop
* Covered Front Porch
* Large Back Entertainers Deck Overlooking The Garden
* Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking
Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area and sure to delight.
Close to all amenities.
