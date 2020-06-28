All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2972 1st Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2972 1st Ave SW
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2972 1st Ave SW

2972 1st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2972 1st Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE 10/26/19 @ 11:30-12:00!!!! BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops and Extra Overhead Cupboards
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* New Hardwood Floors
* New Carpet to the Bedrooms
* Secluded Nice Yard With Lush Green Backdrop
* Covered Front Porch
* Large Back Entertainers Deck Overlooking The Garden
* Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area and sure to delight.
Close to all amenities.

Call or text Carmen (Leasing Consultant) to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195

(RLNE5126163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 1st Ave SW have any available units?
2972 1st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2972 1st Ave SW have?
Some of 2972 1st Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2972 1st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2972 1st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 1st Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2972 1st Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2972 1st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2972 1st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2972 1st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2972 1st Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 1st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2972 1st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2972 1st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2972 1st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 1st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2972 1st Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus