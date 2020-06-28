2972 1st Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE 10/26/19 @ 11:30-12:00!!!! BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!



* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms

* 2 New Bath Rooms

* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops and Extra Overhead Cupboards

* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

* New Hardwood Floors

* New Carpet to the Bedrooms

* Secluded Nice Yard With Lush Green Backdrop

* Covered Front Porch

* Large Back Entertainers Deck Overlooking The Garden

* Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking



Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area and sure to delight.

Close to all amenities.



Call or text Carmen (Leasing Consultant) to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195



(RLNE5126163)