Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

This is a duplex style single bedroom with washer and dryer in the unit. Candler Park location is close to Marta and Little 5 Points and Inman Park and East Atlanta Village and Virginia Highlands. Driving distance to airport, Midtown, Downtown, Decatur, Buckhead about 10 minutes. Great location in a family friendly community. Beautiful apartment. Im traveling until January and need a qualified tenent for my fully furnished apartment.