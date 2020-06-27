All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 PM

2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest

2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Castlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare & beautiful 4BR/2BA rental home in the sought after Castlewood neighborhood in Buckhead. Great storage area, bonus room, and bath up permanent attic stairs (and not included in 4/2 count). Sidewalks to Morris Brandon Elementary (main campus) and Sutton Middle School. Also convenient to top private schools and I-75. Home sits on a beautiful hilltop 0.54 acre lot with a fenced back yard. Lovely eat-in kitchen features white cabinets and stone counters. Sunroom has amazing views of the backyard and patio. A classic Buckhead home on a great street! Yard service is included!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest have any available units?
2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus