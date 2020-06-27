2909 Castlewood Drive Northwest

Amenities

Rare & beautiful 4BR/2BA rental home in the sought after Castlewood neighborhood in Buckhead. Great storage area, bonus room, and bath up permanent attic stairs (and not included in 4/2 count). Sidewalks to Morris Brandon Elementary (main campus) and Sutton Middle School. Also convenient to top private schools and I-75. Home sits on a beautiful hilltop 0.54 acre lot with a fenced back yard. Lovely eat-in kitchen features white cabinets and stone counters. Sunroom has amazing views of the backyard and patio. A classic Buckhead home on a great street! Yard service is included!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.