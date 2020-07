Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Adorable cottage with porch and front sitting garden in the heart of GardenHills. New kitchen and one updated bathroom. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, livingroom with built-ins and fireplace, separate dining room, 1 car garage, pluscarport in the back. Lots of storage and light throughout. Very deep large flatbackyard. Walking distance to AIS, CTK , shops and restaurants.