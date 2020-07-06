All apartments in Atlanta
2817 Burton Road Northwest
2817 Burton Road Northwest

2817 Burton Road Northwest
Location

2817 Burton Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Westhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now***This adorable three-bedroom brick ranch with covered porch is ready for you! Beautiful kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar overlooks stunning living room with open dining area with pass through to kitchen for easy entertainment. Custom built-in cabinet for tv and media! Master bedroom with private full bath. Spacious deck overlooking wooded backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Westhaven;

Benjamin E. Mays High School;

Young Middle School;

Peyton Forest Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Burton Road Northwest have any available units?
2817 Burton Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2817 Burton Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Burton Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Burton Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Burton Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2817 Burton Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 2817 Burton Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2817 Burton Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Burton Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Burton Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 2817 Burton Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Burton Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2817 Burton Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Burton Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Burton Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 Burton Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 Burton Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

