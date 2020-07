Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Convenient To Downtown & The Airport!*This Hamilton Plan Offers A Great room, Formal Dining Room,Kitchen W/Breakfast Bar & Pantry,Master Suite Has Walk in Closet. Hardwoods On The 1st Floor, All Kitchen Appliances Including Refrigerator and Microwave,Faux Blinds Throughout, with 2 Designated Parking Spaces. Home is a an end unit with vaulted master bedroom ceilings and insulated sound proofed from neighbors.