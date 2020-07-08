2752 Deerwood Lane

Amenities

All electric town home ready for you to move in! Great location - close to Camp Creek Parkway and all the shopping. Bright, eat-in kitchen with a pass through to the spacious family room. Double sliding glass doors brings natural light to the entire lower level.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.