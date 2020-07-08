All apartments in Atlanta
2752 Deerwood Lane
2752 Deerwood Lane

2752 Deerwood Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Deerwood Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All electric town home ready for you to move in! Great location - close to Camp Creek Parkway and all the shopping. Bright, eat-in kitchen with a pass through to the spacious family room. Double sliding glass doors brings natural light to the entire lower level.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Deerwood Lane have any available units?
2752 Deerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2752 Deerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Deerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Deerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Deerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Deerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2752 Deerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2752 Deerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 Deerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Deerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2752 Deerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Deerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2752 Deerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Deerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 Deerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 Deerwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2752 Deerwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

