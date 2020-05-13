All apartments in Atlanta
275 Dollar Mill Rd
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

275 Dollar Mill Rd

275 Dollar Mill Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

275 Dollar Mill Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Boulder Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

