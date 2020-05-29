All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2738 Hosea L Williams Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

2738 Hosea L Williams Drive

2738 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2738 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c69b2f034 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive have any available units?
2738 Hosea L Williams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Hosea L Williams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive offer parking?
No, 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive have a pool?
No, 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive have accessible units?
No, 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2738 Hosea L Williams Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus