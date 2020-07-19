All apartments in Atlanta
Location

2690 Tupelo Street, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great home for lease! Nestled on a tranquil street, this home has 2 well-sized bdrms and 2 full baths, plus an enclosed porch perfect for a home office. Featuring original hardwood flooring, the floor plan is open w/ an ample eat-in kitchen. Decorative brick fireplace in a bright and sunny living room. Excellent location convenient to Hosea + 2nd dining, Oakhurst, Kirkwood, Decatur, East Lake Marta and Drew Charter School. Off-street parking in driveway. Topping it all off is a large fenced yard with a huge grill and chill back deck! Owner is a licensed RE agent in GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Tupelo Street SE have any available units?
2690 Tupelo Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 Tupelo Street SE have?
Some of 2690 Tupelo Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Tupelo Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Tupelo Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Tupelo Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Tupelo Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2690 Tupelo Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Tupelo Street SE offers parking.
Does 2690 Tupelo Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Tupelo Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Tupelo Street SE have a pool?
No, 2690 Tupelo Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Tupelo Street SE have accessible units?
No, 2690 Tupelo Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Tupelo Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 Tupelo Street SE has units with dishwashers.
