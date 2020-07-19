2690 Tupelo Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great home for lease! Nestled on a tranquil street, this home has 2 well-sized bdrms and 2 full baths, plus an enclosed porch perfect for a home office. Featuring original hardwood flooring, the floor plan is open w/ an ample eat-in kitchen. Decorative brick fireplace in a bright and sunny living room. Excellent location convenient to Hosea + 2nd dining, Oakhurst, Kirkwood, Decatur, East Lake Marta and Drew Charter School. Off-street parking in driveway. Topping it all off is a large fenced yard with a huge grill and chill back deck! Owner is a licensed RE agent in GA.