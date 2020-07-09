266 16th St NW

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Across the Street from Atlantic Station - Across the street from Atlantic Station...this two level townhome features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and tile surfaces throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops and island. Separate dining room and eat-in kitchen. Two off street parking spaces just off kitchen. Available for immediate occupancy. Note home has been freshly painted with neutral color throughout. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent for a well qualified applicant and there is a 12 month lease. Sorry no pets. Sorry no section 8. Please note - Townhome is freshly painted with neutral beige color; not the same as pics.



(RLNE5780665)