Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
266 16th St NW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

266 16th St NW

266 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

266 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Across the Street from Atlantic Station - Across the street from Atlantic Station...this two level townhome features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and tile surfaces throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops and island. Separate dining room and eat-in kitchen. Two off street parking spaces just off kitchen. Available for immediate occupancy. Note home has been freshly painted with neutral color throughout. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent for a well qualified applicant and there is a 12 month lease. Sorry no pets. Sorry no section 8. Please note - Townhome is freshly painted with neutral beige color; not the same as pics.

(RLNE5780665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 16th St NW have any available units?
266 16th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 16th St NW have?
Some of 266 16th St NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 16th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
266 16th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 16th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 266 16th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 266 16th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 266 16th St NW offers parking.
Does 266 16th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 16th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 16th St NW have a pool?
No, 266 16th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 266 16th St NW have accessible units?
No, 266 16th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 266 16th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 16th St NW has units with dishwashers.

