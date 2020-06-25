All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

256 delevan street

256 Delevan Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

256 Delevan Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Pittsburgh

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available 02/15/20 Single Family - Townhouse - Property Id: 26693

PITTSBURGH YARDS
Beautiful two story home is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - 1/2 bath on first level. Washer/Dryer hook up, eat-in kitchen, dining/bonus space and living room, Master bedroom deck and spacious backyard. Great location - close to downtown via 75/85. Near upcoming Pittsburgh Yard. Exit at University Ave. Not far from Turner Field, Georgia State University, Beltline, Cellaris & Salvation Army HDQTRS.

Occupant is responsible to keep up exterior - cut grass, remove snow/ice, etc.

**HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8 VOUCHER HOUSING**
Rent $1250.00month
Security deposit: $1400.00

301-979-1929 M-F 9-5pm

Utilities: Utilities paid by occupant, water paid by occupant directly to management EACH month per bill. All exterior maintenance grass cuts, snow/ice removal are the responsibility of the occupant.

Must submit online application through turbo tenant.com for screening and credit check.

No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26693
Property Id 26693

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 delevan street have any available units?
256 delevan street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 delevan street have?
Some of 256 delevan street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 delevan street currently offering any rent specials?
256 delevan street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 delevan street pet-friendly?
No, 256 delevan street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 256 delevan street offer parking?
No, 256 delevan street does not offer parking.
Does 256 delevan street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 delevan street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 delevan street have a pool?
No, 256 delevan street does not have a pool.
Does 256 delevan street have accessible units?
No, 256 delevan street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 delevan street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 delevan street has units with dishwashers.
