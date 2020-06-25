256 delevan street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available 02/15/20 Single Family - Townhouse - Property Id: 26693



PITTSBURGH YARDS

Beautiful two story home is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - 1/2 bath on first level. Washer/Dryer hook up, eat-in kitchen, dining/bonus space and living room, Master bedroom deck and spacious backyard. Great location - close to downtown via 75/85. Near upcoming Pittsburgh Yard. Exit at University Ave. Not far from Turner Field, Georgia State University, Beltline, Cellaris & Salvation Army HDQTRS.



Occupant is responsible to keep up exterior - cut grass, remove snow/ice, etc.



**HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8 VOUCHER HOUSING**

Rent $1250.00month

Security deposit: $1400.00



301-979-1929 M-F 9-5pm



Utilities: Utilities paid by occupant, water paid by occupant directly to management EACH month per bill. All exterior maintenance grass cuts, snow/ice removal are the responsibility of the occupant.



Must submit online application through turbo tenant.com for screening and credit check.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26693

No Pets Allowed



