2427 BRANTLEY Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Location in Riverside 3 bedroom, 2 full baths ranch home. Completely renovated with new hardwood flooring, granite countertops, glass backsplash, all new light fixtures & ceiling fans, new vanities in the full baths, brand new paint, awesome backyard with a great deck and a one car garage. This is a beautiful home! Westside location close to restaurants/shopping, easy access to West Atl/Midtown/Downtown/Buckhead/Smyrna/Vinings. Less than 7 miles from Mercedes Benz Stadium, Shops at Buckhead, The Battery Atlanta and Atlanta's Hartsfield International Airport. Minutes from the NEW Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry and Westside Atlanta Beltline.