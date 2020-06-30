All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

2427 BRANTLEY Street NW

2427 Brantley Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Brantley Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Location in Riverside 3 bedroom, 2 full baths ranch home. Completely renovated with new hardwood flooring, granite countertops, glass backsplash, all new light fixtures & ceiling fans, new vanities in the full baths, brand new paint, awesome backyard with a great deck and a one car garage. This is a beautiful home! Westside location close to restaurants/shopping, easy access to West Atl/Midtown/Downtown/Buckhead/Smyrna/Vinings. Less than 7 miles from Mercedes Benz Stadium, Shops at Buckhead, The Battery Atlanta and Atlanta's Hartsfield International Airport. Minutes from the NEW Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry and Westside Atlanta Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW have any available units?
2427 BRANTLEY Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW have?
Some of 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2427 BRANTLEY Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW offers parking.
Does 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW have a pool?
No, 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 BRANTLEY Street NW has units with dishwashers.

