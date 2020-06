Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Charming Buckhead ranch home minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, large living room with fireplace and a private fenced in backyard. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. The seller is offering lease to purchase option as well! Take advantage of the opportunity to live in this terrific home before its gone!