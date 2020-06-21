All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:30 PM

2363 Cross

2363 Cross St NW · (972) 672-7677
Location

2363 Cross St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1994 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunningly renovated home. Large, open floor plan. Separate dining room. 4 large bedrooms & 2 luxurious bathrooms. Bonus area can be used as office. Designer finishes. New kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Vaulted ceiling, double vanity, walk-in closet in Owner's suite. Large backyard. All major systems updated. New roof.. Photo are virtual. Convenient to Interstate 20, Downtown, Midtown, Mercedes Benz stadium, Beltline, GA Tech & more! Near Grove Park. Tons of renovation going on in area. Near soon to be Westside Park @ Bell Quarry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Cross have any available units?
2363 Cross has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Cross have?
Some of 2363 Cross's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Cross currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Cross isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Cross pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Cross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2363 Cross offer parking?
No, 2363 Cross does not offer parking.
Does 2363 Cross have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Cross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Cross have a pool?
No, 2363 Cross does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Cross have accessible units?
No, 2363 Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2363 Cross has units with dishwashers.
