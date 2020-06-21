2363 Cross

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stunningly renovated home. Large, open floor plan. Separate dining room. 4 large bedrooms & 2 luxurious bathrooms. Bonus area can be used as office. Designer finishes. New kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Vaulted ceiling, double vanity, walk-in closet in Owner's suite. Large backyard. All major systems updated. New roof.. Photo are virtual. Convenient to Interstate 20, Downtown, Midtown, Mercedes Benz stadium, Beltline, GA Tech & more! Near Grove Park. Tons of renovation going on in area. Near soon to be Westside Park @ Bell Quarry