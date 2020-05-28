225 Lowry Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

A rare find in intown Atlanta, this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is perfectly located for walking, biking, MARTA rail service and interstate access when you are behind the wheel.



Washer and Dryer being installed before tenant move-in.



When at home, enjoy a quiet dead-end street, nice yard and screened in porch. Inside you have kitchen, bedroom with decorative fireplace, bathroom and living room with a generous-sized closet.



- Fresh Paint

- New carpet

- New flooring in kitchen and bathroom

- Newly updated bathroom

- Newly renovated screen porch

- Off-street parking for one car

- Tenant pays 45% of duplex water bill

- Trash included in rent



Walk - Bike

-- < half mile to Fox Bros. BBQ, Candler Park, Edgewood Retail, MARTA Rail

-- 1 mile to Inman Park, Little Five

-- 1.5 miles to Beltline, Freedom Park, Old Fourth Ward Parks

MARTA

-- 1 Stop to Inman Park

-- 2 Stops to Downtown Decatur

-- 3 Stops to Georgia State

-- 4 Stops to Five Points (Downtown ATL)



Showings: All of our showings are open to the public...please visit the showing calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for all of our listings and showing times.



One pet limit.

$200 pet fee.

$200 move-in admin fee

Non-smokers only.

Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

12-month lease



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $845, Available 4/25/20

