225 Lowry Street Northeast

Amenities
A rare find in intown Atlanta, this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is perfectly located for walking, biking, MARTA rail service and interstate access when you are behind the wheel.
Washer and Dryer being installed before tenant move-in.
When at home, enjoy a quiet dead-end street, nice yard and screened in porch. Inside you have kitchen, bedroom with decorative fireplace, bathroom and living room with a generous-sized closet.
- Fresh Paint
- New carpet
- New flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Newly updated bathroom
- Newly renovated screen porch
- Off-street parking for one car
- Tenant pays 45% of duplex water bill
- Trash included in rent
Walk - Bike
-- < half mile to Fox Bros. BBQ, Candler Park, Edgewood Retail, MARTA Rail
-- 1 mile to Inman Park, Little Five
-- 1.5 miles to Beltline, Freedom Park, Old Fourth Ward Parks
MARTA
-- 1 Stop to Inman Park
-- 2 Stops to Downtown Decatur
-- 3 Stops to Georgia State
-- 4 Stops to Five Points (Downtown ATL)
Showings: All of our showings are open to the public...please visit the showing calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for all of our listings and showing times.
One pet limit.
$200 pet fee.
$200 move-in admin fee
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $845, Available 4/25/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.