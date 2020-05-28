All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:33 PM

225 Lowry Street Northeast

225 Lowry Street Northeast · (404) 341-6262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Lowry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
A rare find in intown Atlanta, this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is perfectly located for walking, biking, MARTA rail service and interstate access when you are behind the wheel.

Washer and Dryer being installed before tenant move-in.

When at home, enjoy a quiet dead-end street, nice yard and screened in porch. Inside you have kitchen, bedroom with decorative fireplace, bathroom and living room with a generous-sized closet.

- Fresh Paint
- New carpet
- New flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Newly updated bathroom
- Newly renovated screen porch
- Off-street parking for one car
- Tenant pays 45% of duplex water bill
- Trash included in rent

Walk - Bike
-- < half mile to Fox Bros. BBQ, Candler Park, Edgewood Retail, MARTA Rail
-- 1 mile to Inman Park, Little Five
-- 1.5 miles to Beltline, Freedom Park, Old Fourth Ward Parks
MARTA
-- 1 Stop to Inman Park
-- 2 Stops to Downtown Decatur
-- 3 Stops to Georgia State
-- 4 Stops to Five Points (Downtown ATL)

Showings: All of our showings are open to the public...please visit the showing calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for all of our listings and showing times.

One pet limit.
$200 pet fee.
$200 move-in admin fee
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $845, Available 4/25/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Lowry Street Northeast have any available units?
225 Lowry Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Lowry Street Northeast have?
Some of 225 Lowry Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Lowry Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
225 Lowry Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Lowry Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Lowry Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 225 Lowry Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 225 Lowry Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 225 Lowry Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Lowry Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Lowry Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 225 Lowry Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 225 Lowry Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 225 Lowry Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Lowry Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Lowry Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
