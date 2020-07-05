All apartments in Atlanta
2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW

2224 Golden Dawn Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Golden Dawn Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated brick beauty with a lovely rocking chair porch. Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout and recessed lightings for that modern look. Updated kitchen features a large island, granite counters with subway tile backsplash, white cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. The open layout, large windows, neutral paint, and lightings make the living space bright and airy. Master bedroom comes with an ensuite adorned by a barn door. Large fenced backyard for entertaining. Huge driveway can fit up to 5 cars. Currently not accepting vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW have any available units?
2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW have?
Some of 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

