2224 Golden Dawn Drive SW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated brick beauty with a lovely rocking chair porch. Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout and recessed lightings for that modern look. Updated kitchen features a large island, granite counters with subway tile backsplash, white cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. The open layout, large windows, neutral paint, and lightings make the living space bright and airy. Master bedroom comes with an ensuite adorned by a barn door. Large fenced backyard for entertaining. Huge driveway can fit up to 5 cars. Currently not accepting vouchers.