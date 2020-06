Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming craftsman style home on the Westside of Intown Atlanta featuring hardwoods throughout main level, eat-in kitchen w/granite, island, and spacious pantry, family room w/ fireplace, separate dining room, master suite w/cathedral ceiling, loft space for use as a home office, study, or sitting area, and 2 car side-entry garage. Enjoy relaxing moments on the main and upper level sitting porches and private setting of the patio.