Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excutive Rental in Peachtree Hills. Enjoy the European Lifestyle in this Adorable Tudor Home on Corner Lot. Upon Entry, Notice the Gothic, Pointed-Arch Fireplace, Living Room with High Ceilings and Crown Molding, Chef's Kitchen and Separate Dining Room, and Cozy, Den-Like Sunroom. Second Floor with Large Master Suite. Fenced-In Backyard and Oversized Deck, Perfect for Entertaining! Don't Miss Out on this One-of-a-Kind Charmer! Home is rented for $4,000 a month or $1,300 a week.