2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest

2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This gorgeously renovated 3 bedoom 2 bath home has a spacious and bright open concept living, with laminated floors thruout, the lovely master bedroom has private bath with custom tile, The kitchen has new white cabinet with custom back slash and stainless steel appliances & lots of storage room! Close to major highways, parks, schools, City of Atlanta and so much more!
Please apply at www.360pmpro.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest have any available units?
2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.

