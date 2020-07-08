All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2160 Braxton Place

2160 Braxton Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Braxton Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
A charming covered front porch welcomes you into the spacious home. This 4-bedroom homes provides an open concept floor plan with an adjoining living room, dining room and kitchen perfectly suited for entertaining. The chef-ready kitchen includes granite countertops, wood cabinets and a large pantry., providing enough space for the entire family. Southwood Reserve is conveniently located near Atlanta's best shopping, dining and entertainment, and offers a community park with playground, swimming pool and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Braxton Place have any available units?
2160 Braxton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Braxton Place have?
Some of 2160 Braxton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Braxton Place currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Braxton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Braxton Place pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Braxton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2160 Braxton Place offer parking?
No, 2160 Braxton Place does not offer parking.
Does 2160 Braxton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Braxton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Braxton Place have a pool?
Yes, 2160 Braxton Place has a pool.
Does 2160 Braxton Place have accessible units?
No, 2160 Braxton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Braxton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 Braxton Place has units with dishwashers.

