2160 Braxton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground pool

A charming covered front porch welcomes you into the spacious home. This 4-bedroom homes provides an open concept floor plan with an adjoining living room, dining room and kitchen perfectly suited for entertaining. The chef-ready kitchen includes granite countertops, wood cabinets and a large pantry., providing enough space for the entire family. Southwood Reserve is conveniently located near Atlanta's best shopping, dining and entertainment, and offers a community park with playground, swimming pool and more!