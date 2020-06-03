2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill tennis court

AVAILABLE JULY 2020



Atlanta, Georgia - 30305

Buckhead

Peachtree Hills

2155 Fairhaven Circle (larger than it looks- 2200sq ft.)

Not your typical rental



$600,000- well kept property



Pets considered



BRAND NEW YARD



NEW LANDSCAPING



12 MONTH RENTALS -$4000/month



CORPORATE RENTALS-optional



MOVIE, TV RENTAL



Owner manages the landscaping.



Much sought after in town location featuring a traditional fully furnished ,4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch.



.



Friendly neighborhood, lots of runners, walkers, baby carriage pushing proud parents in the afternoons!!



The entire property was repainted .



A brand new front yard was installed .



Hardwoods throughout the top floor living space.



Tiled kitchen with all updated modern appliances.



All bedrooms have ceiling fans.



Top level backdoor opens to a dbl. level deck in your private, fenced, backyard overlooking a inviting brick fire pit.



Venture down stairs to another living room/den with a wet bar, full bathroom your master suite and walk in closet.



Additional open space , fully functional laundry room with new equipment, and storage with access to the lover full level outdoor deck.



Neighborhood has private off duty Atlanta police patrolling after hours.



Driveway parking as well as two spaces in front of the house.



We are within walking distance to many restaurants including The Tree House a mainstay and Buckhead favorite for many years as well as J. Christopher's, as well as numerous Peachtree Battle establishments.



Piedmont Hospital, 600 beds, top rated facility, The Shepherd Center are less than 5 minutes away as well as the Buckhead city center .



Our Lindberg MARTA train center is less than a 5 minute drive.



Peachtree Hills Park with numerous free tennis Courts, basketball is about a 10 minute walk.



Easy one minute access to the most famous road in Georgia - PEACHTREE ROAD .



Check us out.



AVAILABLE -- JULY 1, 2020



I HAVE VIDEOS OF THE HOUSE AND CAN E-MAIL TO YOU.