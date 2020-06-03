All apartments in Atlanta
2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne

2155 Fairhaven Circle Northeast · (404) 697-9753
Location

2155 Fairhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2155 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
AVAILABLE JULY 2020

Atlanta, Georgia - 30305
Buckhead
Peachtree Hills
2155 Fairhaven Circle (larger than it looks- 2200sq ft.)
Not your typical rental

$600,000- well kept property

Pets considered

BRAND NEW YARD

NEW LANDSCAPING

12 MONTH RENTALS -$4000/month

CORPORATE RENTALS-optional

MOVIE, TV RENTAL

Owner manages the landscaping.

Much sought after in town location featuring a traditional fully furnished ,4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch.

.

Friendly neighborhood, lots of runners, walkers, baby carriage pushing proud parents in the afternoons!!

The entire property was repainted .

A brand new front yard was installed .

Hardwoods throughout the top floor living space.

Tiled kitchen with all updated modern appliances.

All bedrooms have ceiling fans.

Top level backdoor opens to a dbl. level deck in your private, fenced, backyard overlooking a inviting brick fire pit.

Venture down stairs to another living room/den with a wet bar, full bathroom your master suite and walk in closet.

Additional open space , fully functional laundry room with new equipment, and storage with access to the lover full level outdoor deck.

Neighborhood has private off duty Atlanta police patrolling after hours.

Driveway parking as well as two spaces in front of the house.

We are within walking distance to many restaurants including The Tree House a mainstay and Buckhead favorite for many years as well as J. Christopher's, as well as numerous Peachtree Battle establishments.

Piedmont Hospital, 600 beds, top rated facility, The Shepherd Center are less than 5 minutes away as well as the Buckhead city center .

Our Lindberg MARTA train center is less than a 5 minute drive.

Peachtree Hills Park with numerous free tennis Courts, basketball is about a 10 minute walk.

Easy one minute access to the most famous road in Georgia - PEACHTREE ROAD .

Check us out.

AVAILABLE -- JULY 1, 2020

I HAVE VIDEOS OF THE HOUSE AND CAN E-MAIL TO YOU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne have any available units?
2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne have?
Some of 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne does offer parking.
Does 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne have a pool?
No, 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne has units with dishwashers.
