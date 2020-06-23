All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2155 Beecher Road Southwest

2155 Beecher Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Beecher Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Beecher Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Stop The Car, Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Stone Ranch Nestled In Sought After Beecher Hills. 2 Covered Porches, Nice Sized Living Area, Sunny Kitchen With Appliances. Neutral Paint, Hardwood Floors And So Much More! Extra Space In Unfinished Attic. Conveniently Located Within Minutes Of Beecher Park and Close Proximity to Cascade Nature Preserve. Hurry This Home Will Not Last. st.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Beecher Hills;
Sq Footage: 1633;
Yr Built: 1956;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Beecher Hills;
Middle: Young;
High: Mays;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1956

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1339
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Beecher Road Southwest have any available units?
2155 Beecher Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2155 Beecher Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Beecher Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Beecher Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Beecher Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2155 Beecher Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2155 Beecher Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2155 Beecher Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Beecher Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Beecher Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2155 Beecher Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Beecher Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2155 Beecher Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Beecher Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Beecher Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 Beecher Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 Beecher Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
