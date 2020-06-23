2155 Beecher Road Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Stop The Car, Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Stone Ranch Nestled In Sought After Beecher Hills. 2 Covered Porches, Nice Sized Living Area, Sunny Kitchen With Appliances. Neutral Paint, Hardwood Floors And So Much More! Extra Space In Unfinished Attic. Conveniently Located Within Minutes Of Beecher Park and Close Proximity to Cascade Nature Preserve. Hurry This Home Will Not Last. st.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Beecher Hills;

Sq Footage: 1633;

Yr Built: 1956;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Beecher Hills;

Middle: Young;

High: Mays;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1339

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.